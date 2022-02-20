Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of Benitec Biopharma stock opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. Benitec Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $20.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.56.
In other news, major shareholder Steven Michael Oliveira purchased 10,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $32,081.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
About Benitec Biopharma
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.
