Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of Benitec Biopharma stock opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. Benitec Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $20.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, major shareholder Steven Michael Oliveira purchased 10,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $32,081.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 549.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 71,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 22,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 20.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

