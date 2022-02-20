StockNews.com Downgrades Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.22. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

In other news, Director Tom Hulbert acquired 11,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 16.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,813,000 after buying an additional 152,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,537,000 after buying an additional 59,074 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

