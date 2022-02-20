Societe Generale Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a SEK 121 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of SEK 151.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 96 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a SEK 125 price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a SEK 125 target price (up previously from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.50.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $10.06 on Thursday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth $505,000.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.