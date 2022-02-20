Societe Generale Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a SEK 121 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of SEK 151.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 96 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a SEK 125 price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a SEK 125 target price (up previously from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.50.
Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $10.06 on Thursday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.
