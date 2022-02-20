Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.89.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $57.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.31. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 22.94%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.