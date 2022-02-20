Adam K. Peterson Acquires 2,481 Shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Adam K. Peterson bought 2,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $29,250.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICK opened at $11.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $146.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.35. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

Get Nicholas Financial alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,379,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,240,000 after purchasing an additional 201,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.