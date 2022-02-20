Insider Buying: Boral Limited (ASX:BLD) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Boral Limited (ASX:BLD) insider Mark Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.70 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,950.00 ($26,392.86).
Mark Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 17th, Mark Johnson purchased 9,000 shares of Boral stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.67 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,021.00 ($4,300.71).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31.
About Boral
Boral Limited manufactures and supplies building and construction materials in Australia, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers asphalt, blocks, bricks, cement materials, concrete, pavers and retaining walls, plasterboards, quarry materials, roof tiles, fly ash, light building products and windows, and stones, as well as roofing and masonry, and timber products.
