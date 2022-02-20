InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives $90.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.75.

INMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. raised their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InMode by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124,466 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $220,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,971 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of InMode by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,583,362 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $182,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,681 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of InMode by 432.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,260,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $160,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InMode by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,653,921 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $116,734,000 after acquiring an additional 814,527 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of InMode by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 835,392 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $58,962,000 after acquiring an additional 485,670 shares during the period. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $41.58 on Thursday. InMode has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $99.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.92.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. InMode’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

