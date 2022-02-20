LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 434,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,983 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $35,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,396,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,732,000 after purchasing an additional 134,827 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,347,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,540,000 after purchasing an additional 303,065 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,339,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,970,000 after acquiring an additional 228,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,979,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,812,000 after acquiring an additional 151,838 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEP opened at $85.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $91.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. Mizuho reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $186,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $546,084 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

