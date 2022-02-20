LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $39,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

iShares North American Tech ETF stock opened at $370.76 on Friday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $338.18 and a 1-year high of $453.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $410.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $419.87.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IGM. Guggenheim lowered their target price on iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

