Analysts Set Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) PT at $6.81

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.81.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLOV shares. Cowen raised Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clover Health Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.
NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Clover Health Investments has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.96.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 11.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 78.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the third quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 27.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. 18.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Clover Health Investments
Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.
