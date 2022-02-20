Analysts Set Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) PT at $6.81

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLOV shares. Cowen raised Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clover Health Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Clover Health Investments has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.96.

In other news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya bought 1,739,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $9,999,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 11.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 78.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the third quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 27.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. 18.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.