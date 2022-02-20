1,750 Shares in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Purchased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 14,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 50,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

BKLN stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $22.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.07.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.