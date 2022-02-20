LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 332,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $36,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 782.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 68,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at $596,000.

Get Amplify Online Retail ETF alerts:

Amplify Online Retail ETF stock opened at $69.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.74. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $138.80.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.