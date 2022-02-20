Ryder System (NYSE:R) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Stephens

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

R has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Ryder System from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.50.

R opened at $78.68 on Thursday. Ryder System has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $93.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.27%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 16.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,702,000 after buying an additional 1,193,272 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,249,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,213,000 after buying an additional 108,782 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ryder System by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,723,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,050,000 after acquiring an additional 125,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ryder System by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,155,000 after acquiring an additional 25,364 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

