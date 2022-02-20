Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.71.

PLTR opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 6.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.17. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $30.19.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 107,412 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $2,259,948.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 61,696 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $1,280,808.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 654,246 shares of company stock worth $13,352,329 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,751,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,357,000 after purchasing an additional 33,352,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,369,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,707 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,665,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,850,000 after buying an additional 10,471,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,873,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,379,000 after buying an additional 1,741,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,374,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

