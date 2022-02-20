Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €3.87 ($4.40).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAN. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.30 ($3.75) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.90 ($4.43) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.10 ($4.66) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.40 ($3.86) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.00) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Banco Santander has a one year low of €5.27 ($5.99) and a one year high of €6.25 ($7.10).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

