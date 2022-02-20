BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) Receives €71.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) have been given an average recommendation of “N/A” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €71.29 ($81.01).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €79.00 ($89.77) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($88.64) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($84.09) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($82.95) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, February 14th.

EPA:BNP opened at €61.92 ($70.36) on Thursday. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($65.05) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($78.60). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €62.29 and its 200-day moving average price is €58.09.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

