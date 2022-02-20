Analysts Expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to Post $1.19 EPS

Brokerages predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.21. Ultra Clean posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ultra Clean.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

UCTT stock opened at $48.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.04. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56.

In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $152,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,936,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,463,000 after buying an additional 582,447 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,580,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 904,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,859,000 after buying an additional 202,290 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 376,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after buying an additional 197,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 662,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,237,000 after buying an additional 160,499 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

