Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 23.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Several research firms have commented on SEAS. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.89.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $68.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.77 and its 200 day moving average is $59.92. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.76 and a 1 year high of $72.07. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

In other news, Director Timothy Hartnett bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $571,584.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

