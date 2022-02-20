Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $60.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.68% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roblox’s FY2026 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RBLX. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $136.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.69.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $49.72 on Friday. Roblox has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $141.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.00.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 32,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $4,346,737.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,994 shares of company stock worth $31,512,998.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 791,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,795,000 after buying an additional 98,871 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,197,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,451,000 after buying an additional 476,655 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Roblox by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

