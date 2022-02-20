Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $4.45 Million Investment in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 177,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STAR. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iStar by 147.1% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,456,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652,818 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iStar by 488.1% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 585,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,689,000 after purchasing an additional 486,103 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iStar by 285.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 655,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 485,511 shares during the last quarter. B&I Capital AG purchased a new position in shares of iStar in the third quarter worth about $5,774,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iStar by 64.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,165,000 after purchasing an additional 229,042 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STAR stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.74. iStar Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.31 and a twelve month high of $27.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STAR. Raymond James raised their price objective on iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iStar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

