Mizuho Lowers Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target to $23.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.21% from the stock’s current price.

TOST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Toast from $70.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Toast from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $20.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.52. Toast has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $69.93.

In other Toast news, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. purchased 328,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $6,520,276.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Aman Narang sold 66,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $2,394,708.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 549,171 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,372 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 16.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

