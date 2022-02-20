Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $348,000 Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HNI were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 638,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,432,000 after purchasing an additional 114,009 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,677,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,684,000 after purchasing an additional 113,408 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,743,000 after purchasing an additional 104,161 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 616,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 77,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HNI by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,109,000 after acquiring an additional 70,545 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HNI news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $87,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 49,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $2,043,727.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,457. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HNI stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.82. HNI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is 73.81%.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

