Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $9.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $9.00. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.30% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SAND. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandstorm Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.14.
Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average is $6.29. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $9.31.
About Sandstorm Gold
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.
