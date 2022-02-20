Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $9.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $9.00. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SAND. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandstorm Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.14.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average is $6.29. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $9.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

