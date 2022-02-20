Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 75.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,815 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,523,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,003 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,000 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,546,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,267,000 after acquiring an additional 82,627 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,808,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,859,000 after acquiring an additional 301,176 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 11.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,314,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,015,000 after buying an additional 238,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NYT. StockNews.com lowered New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $41.44 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.65. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 0.78.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $594.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 29.79%.

New York Times declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

