Gotham Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 79.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,948 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 30,721 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

CPE opened at $51.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.84. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $65.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $51,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CPE. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

