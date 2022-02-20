Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,752 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Tupperware Brands by 67.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

TUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tupperware Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $17.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70 and a beta of 2.83. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.19.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

