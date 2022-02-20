Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 61,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,449,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,650 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,062,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,310,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,915,000 after purchasing an additional 85,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,143,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,306,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 65,105 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $23.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.24. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.63%.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $594,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $448,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,828,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

