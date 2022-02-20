Brokerages Set Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Price Target at $30.00

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. Tivity Health has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $29.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

