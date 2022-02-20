Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) COO Sells $53,524.60 in Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $53,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WING stock opened at $150.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $112.49 and a one year high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 68.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Wingstop by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Wingstop by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WING shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark started coverage on Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.29.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

