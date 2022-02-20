Insider Buying: GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA) Insider Acquires A$68,751.75 in Stock

GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA) insider Richard Thornton purchased 27,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.52 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$68,751.75 ($49,108.39).
Richard Thornton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 7th, Richard Thornton 43,723 shares of GWA Group stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.47, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.49.
About GWA Group
GWA Group Limited researches, designs, manufactures, imports, markets, and distributes building fixtures and fittings to residential and commercial premises in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, China, and internationally. The company offers vitreous China toilet suites, basins, plastic cisterns, taps and showers, baths, kitchen sinks, laundry tubs, smart products, and bathroom accessories, as well as and domestic water control valves under the Caroma, Methven, Dorf, and Clark brands.
