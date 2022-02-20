Insider Buying: GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA) Insider Acquires A$68,751.75 in Stock

GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA) insider Richard Thornton purchased 27,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.52 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$68,751.75 ($49,108.39).

Richard Thornton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Richard Thornton 43,723 shares of GWA Group stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.47, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from GWA Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.06. GWA Group’s payout ratio is currently 106.06%.

About GWA Group

GWA Group Limited researches, designs, manufactures, imports, markets, and distributes building fixtures and fittings to residential and commercial premises in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, China, and internationally. The company offers vitreous China toilet suites, basins, plastic cisterns, taps and showers, baths, kitchen sinks, laundry tubs, smart products, and bathroom accessories, as well as and domestic water control valves under the Caroma, Methven, Dorf, and Clark brands.

