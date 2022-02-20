SEA (NYSE:SE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a hold rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $420.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $311.23.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $127.69 on Thursday. SEA has a one year low of $119.41 and a one year high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in SEA by 72.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 582,547 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $185,675,000 after acquiring an additional 244,786 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund lifted its position in SEA by 17.8% during the third quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,310,421 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $417,670,000 after buying an additional 198,381 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in SEA by 64.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,240,981,000 after buying an additional 2,742,732 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in SEA by 58.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,996 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in SEA by 310.6% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after buying an additional 15,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

