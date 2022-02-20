T.J.T. (OTCMKTS:AXLE) Trading Up 107.7%

Shares of T.J.T., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXLE) were up 107.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 5,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 3,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16.

T.J.T. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AXLE)

T.J.T., Inc engages in the manufacture of recycled axles and tires. The firm sells aftermarket products to manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and residential markets. It also operates recycling facilities in Idaho and California. The company was founded by Terrence J. Sheldon in 1977 and is headquartered in Emmett, ID.

