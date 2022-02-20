Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

SPR has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Spirit AeroSystems from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $51.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.33. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.93. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $35.22 and a 12-month high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.19). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

