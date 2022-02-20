Investment (LON:INV) Shares Down 0.9%

Investment Company plc (LON:INV)’s share price was down 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 306.30 ($4.14) and last traded at GBX 306.30 ($4.14). Approximately 1,272 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 30,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 309 ($4.18).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 311.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 306. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.62 million and a P/E ratio of 10.53.

Investment Company Profile (LON:INV)

The Investment Company plc is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed Fiske Plc. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The Investment Co plc was formed in 1868 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

