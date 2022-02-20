Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Recipe Unlimited Co. (OTCMKTS:RCPUF)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.62 and last traded at $12.62. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.

RCPUF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Recipe Unlimited from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Recipe Unlimited from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Recipe Unlimited from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.21.

Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises restaurants brands. The company operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. It operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Harvey's, Swiss Chalet, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Montana's, Milestones, Prime Pubs, Casey's, Bier Markt, Landing, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel restaurants, 1909 Taverne Moderne, The Keg, Fresh, Ultimate Kitchens, Rose Reisman Catering, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.

