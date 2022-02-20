Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCU) Trading Down 1.6%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCU) was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $61.62 and last traded at $61.62. Approximately 2,893 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.65.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.29.
