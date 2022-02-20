Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLD) Trading Down 1.1%

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLD) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.98 and last traded at $20.09. 9,421,809 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 7,232,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.24.

