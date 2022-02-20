iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:QAT) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:QAT) were up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.65 and last traded at $22.65. Approximately 3,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 26,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.68.
