ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NYSEARCA:BIB) Shares Down 2.5%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NYSEARCA:BIB)’s stock price were down 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $56.00 and last traded at $56.54. Approximately 32,023 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 55,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.00.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.83.
