Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DIS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $190.92.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $151.36 on Friday. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $275.57 billion, a PE ratio of 90.10, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,265,797,000 after buying an additional 314,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after purchasing an additional 518,125 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

