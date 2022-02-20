HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $280.94.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $244.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $170.13 and a 52 week high of $269.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.76.
HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.
In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,038,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,034,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $2,570,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HCA Healthcare Company Profile
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.
