IMI plc (LON:IMI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

IMI plc (LON:IMI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,618.64 ($21.90).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,070 ($28.01) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.88) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($29.09) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.88) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

LON:IMI opened at GBX 1,588 ($21.49) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of £4.14 billion and a PE ratio of 23.88. IMI has a 52-week low of GBX 1,150.09 ($15.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,878 ($25.41). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,675.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,721.69.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

