Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.
Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile
Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.
