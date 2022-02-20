Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 227,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,477,000 after buying an additional 14,147 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $981,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.43.

JKHY stock opened at $172.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.10 and a twelve month high of $179.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.99 and a 200-day moving average of $166.44.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 39.40%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.