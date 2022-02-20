Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 27.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,242,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,505,000 after buying an additional 859,039 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,969,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,018,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,919,000 after acquiring an additional 469,694 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,323,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,072,000 after acquiring an additional 420,216 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,734,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,314,000 after acquiring an additional 400,948 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Vertical Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $2,190,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.83. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.