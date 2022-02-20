NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 15.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,144 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NOW were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the 1st quarter worth about $913,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,587,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,967,000 after acquiring an additional 430,998 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,887,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,913,000 after acquiring an additional 62,002 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,745,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,546,000 after acquiring an additional 141,061 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $9.69 on Friday. NOW Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 1.84.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. NOW had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DNOW shares. Stephens raised shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NOW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

