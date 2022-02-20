16,390 Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupang by 49.4% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Coupang by 3.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Coupang by 8.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Coupang by 9.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Coupang by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:CPNG opened at $22.99 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.68.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPNG shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.
About Coupang
Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.
