PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PLBY Group were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLBY. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in PLBY Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PLBY Group by 81.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in PLBY Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the second quarter worth about $68,000.
Shares of PLBY opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.73.
PLBY Group Profile
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
