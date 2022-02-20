Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,247 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.10.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 886,686 shares of company stock worth $83,663,860 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $98.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $104.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

