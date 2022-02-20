Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Stock Price Up 5.4% Following Dividend Announcement

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)’s share price rose 5.4% on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $12.49 and last traded at $12.19. Approximately 40,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 309,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0292 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $112,000.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

